Meghan Markle reveals she’s voting in 2020 presidential election, breaking royal family tradition

Meghan Markle revealed she’s voting in the 2020 U.S. presidential election this November, an unparalleled alternative for associates of the British royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex described her decision to vote in the upcoming election in a statement to Marie Claire.

Markle, 39, was among the 100 ladies which includes Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Meghan McCain, Chelsea Handler, Oprah Winfrey and a lot more who advised the outlet about why they are voting.

MEGHAN MARKLE Gained A ‘MASTER CLASS’ FROM QUEEN ELIZABETH Right before LEAVING ROYAL Loved ones, E book Statements

“I know what it is like to have a voice, and also what it is really like to really feel voiceless,” the Duchess of Sussex advised the outlet. “I also know that so several gentlemen and ladies have set their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that chance, that elementary appropriate, is in our capability to workout our suitable to vote and to make all of our voices listened to.”

She extra: “Just one of my most loved prices, and just one that my partner [Prince Harry] and I have referred to typically, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who stated, ‘Do not assume your solitary vote does not subject significantly. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is designed up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.”

Markle’s selection to vote arrives months immediately after she and Prince Harry announcing they were being “stepping down” as senior users of the royal family.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY Ended up ‘A Small Little bit NAIVE’ TO HOPE FOR Privacy IN LOS ANGELES, ROYAL Specialist States

The few later moved to Los Angeles, Calif. where by the previous “Suits” star was born.

Usually, the British royals do not vote in elections, and “The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” according to the monarch’s web-site. However, in accordance to Men and women journal, there is no law forbidding it.

Markle didn’t reveal who she would be voting for, nevertheless, she was beforehand a critic of President Trump prior to his 2016 election gain.

Simply click In this article TO GET THE FOX Information Application

The L.A. indigenous called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” on The Nightly Present with Larry Wilmore in 2016 and hinted about casting her vote for then-presidential prospect Hillary Clinton.