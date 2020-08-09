Transfer rumours: Lacazette, White, Walker-Peters, Sancho, Wilson

Seth Grace by August 9, 2020
Transfer rumours: Lacazette, White, Walker-Peters, Sancho, Wilson

Arsenal will sell France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29, to Atletico Madrid for £30m as shortly as Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, agrees a new offer. (Star Sunday)