Transfer rumours: Lacazette, White, Walker-Peters, Sancho, Wilson

Arsenal will sell France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29, to Atletico Madrid for £30m as shortly as Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, agrees a new offer. (Star Sunday)

Brighton have turned down a £22m bid from recently-promoted Leeds for 22-yr-old English centre-again Ben White, who spent very last time on financial loan at Elland Street. (Sky Sports activities)

Liverpool are also fascinated in White, but Chelsea are well prepared to outbid the Leading League champions and provide Germany centre-again Antonio Rudiger, 27, to increase cash. (Star Sunday)

English defender Kyle Walker-Peters, 23, is on the brink of leaving Tottenham for £12m after agreeing particular phrases with Southampton, where he spent the 2nd 50 percent of final time on financial loan. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are stepping up their lookup for a new goalkeeper to address Emiliano Martinez as they search for clarification on how lengthy regular initial decision Bernd Leno will be out with a knee injury. (Sunshine on Sunday)

Leicester and Liverpool are interested in Olympiakos and Greece still left-again Kostas Tsimikas, 24, who could be offered for £12m. (Mail on Sunday)

Borussia Dortmund will give England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, a new deal and a substantial fork out rise if Manchester United do not satisfy their £100m valuation by 10 August. (Bild – in German)

Newcastle have recognized Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson, 28, as their major transfer focus on. (Mail on Sunday)

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has warned Chelsea his club will not accept anything less than their £90m asking price tag for Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 21. (La Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)

Crystal Palace are established to pass up out on English ahead Eberechi Eze. QPR want £20m for the 22-12 months-aged but the Eagles only price him at £10m. (Sunshine on Sunday)

Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28, who is at the moment on financial loan at Bayern Munich, will not make any determination on his future right until this year’s Champions League is around. (Sport)

Arsenal want to commit £100m on Actual Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, and Lille defender Gabriel, 22, this summer months but want to promote gamers in order to do so. (Solar on Sunday)

Newly-promoted West Brom have held talks with Brighton above a offer for Republic of Eire defender Shane Duffy, 28. (Mail on Sunday)

The Liverpool board has instructed boss Jurgen Klopp to offer gamers such as Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 25, to fund a go for Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago, 29. (Kicker – in German)

Atletico Madrid are thinking about a go for Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)

Benfica are hoping to indication Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani. The 33-calendar year-aged is a absolutely free agent soon after his deal at Paris St-Germain finished. (Benfica Television, through L’Equipe – in French)