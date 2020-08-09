Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren – Morelos scores TWICE, Barkas starts for Celtic v Kilmarnock

All the latest from around Scottish football including liver coverage of Rangers v St Mirren and Kilmarnock v Celtic
Sunday, 9th August 2020, 4:34 pm
Following the controversy of the past few days surrounding the Aberdeen eight, the positive tests for coronavirus and subsequent cancellation of their match against St Johnstone, we have an action-packed Sunday with a Scottish Premiership double header.
Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox for the 3pm kick-off with plenty of interest around Alfredo Morelos and whether he has played his last game for Steven Gerrard’s men. At 4.30pm, Kilmarnock face Celtic in the Sky Sports live game. Every single point will count ahead of a tense title race.
We will have all the action and reaction from both matches, as well as all the latest from around the SPFL throughout the day, including transfer news.
- Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren (FT) – Morelos double and assist
- Kilmarnock v Celtic – 4.30pm kick-off
Christie almost sets up Forrest
A cracking delivery from deep meets a fine Forrest run but he can’t quite get his napper on it.
Kabamba has Jullien on toast
Once again the Celtic centre-back can get to grips with the physical Kabamba.
The Frecnchman gets roughed up after a long ball and the striker battles and wins it easily but his shot is blocked.
Alan Power is the latest player to be booked after a late and robust challenge on Mohamed Elyounoussi.
FT: Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren
Alfredo Morelos scored twice and set up the opening goal which was an own goal.
Alnwick with another save
Jak Alnwick with another fine save. A cross from Tavernier bounced to Bassey but another diving stop from the goalkeeper kept the score down.
From the resultant free-kick, Christie finds the bottom corner from 35 yards. An incredible strike.
Question marks over Danny Rogers in the Kilmarnock goal being caught out by the hit.