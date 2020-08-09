Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren – Morelos scores TWICE, Barkas starts for Celtic v Kilmarnock

SportFootballRangers

All the latest from around Scottish football including liver coverage of Rangers v St Mirren and Kilmarnock v Celtic

Sunday, 9th August 2020, 4:34 pm

Following the controversy of the past few days surrounding the Aberdeen eight, the positive tests for coronavirus and subsequent cancellation of their match against St Johnstone, we have an action-packed Sunday with a Scottish Premiership double header.

Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox for the 3pm kick-off with plenty of interest around Alfredo Morelos and whether he has played his last game for Steven Gerrard’s men. At 4.30pm, Kilmarnock face Celtic in the Sky Sports live game. Every single point will count ahead of a tense title race.

We will have all the action and reaction from both matches, as well as all the latest from around the SPFL throughout the day, including transfer news.

Odsonne Edouard will be looking to add to the hat-trick her scored last weekend. Picture: SNS