Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren – Morelos scores TWICE, Barkas starts for Celtic v Kilmarnock

Seth Grace by August 9, 2020 Sports
Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers 3 - 0 St Mirren - Morelos scores TWICE, Barkas starts for Celtic v Kilmarnock

All the latest from around Scottish football including liver coverage of Rangers v St Mirren and Kilmarnock v Celtic

Sunday, 9th August 2020, 4:34 pm

Following the controversy of the past few days surrounding the Aberdeen eight, the positive tests for coronavirus and subsequent cancellation of their match against St Johnstone, we have an action-packed Sunday with a Scottish Premiership double header.

Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox for the 3pm kick-off with plenty of interest around Alfredo Morelos and whether he has played his last game for Steven Gerrard’s men. At 4.30pm, Kilmarnock face Celtic in the Sky Sports live game. Every single point will count ahead of a tense title race.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

We will have all the action and reaction from both matches, as well as all the latest from around the SPFL throughout the day, including transfer news.

Odsonne Edouard will be looking to add to the hat-trick her scored last weekend. Picture: SNS
Alfredo Morelos starts for Rangers against St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Last updated: Sunday, 09 August, 2020, 17:17

  • Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren (FT) – Morelos double and assist
  • Kilmarnock v Celtic – 4.30pm kick-off

Christie almost sets up Forrest

A cracking delivery from deep meets a fine Forrest run but he can’t quite get his napper on it.

Kabamba has Jullien on toast

Once again the Celtic centre-back can get to grips with the physical Kabamba.

The Frecnchman gets roughed up after a long ball and the striker battles and wins it easily but his shot is blocked.

From the resultant free-kick the Frenchman sends a shot just wide of the far post.

Alan Power is the latest player to be booked after a late and robust challenge on Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Ross Millen fires in another great cross, this time Kabamba’s header is wayward. 

Chris Burke scores from 12 yards with a great penalty

Kabamba gets the better of Jullien who drags the striker down.

FT: Rangers 3 – 0 St Mirren

Alfredo Morelos scored twice and set up the opening goal which was an own goal. 

Alnwick with another save

Jak Alnwick with another fine save. A cross from Tavernier bounced to Bassey but another diving stop from the goalkeeper kept the score down.

From the resultant free-kick, Christie finds the bottom corner from 35 yards. An incredible strike.

Question marks over Danny Rogers in the Kilmarnock goal being caught out by the hit.

First yellow at Rugby Park

Gary Dicker booked for a cynical challenge on Odsonne Edouard.

Rangers sub: Barker on for Kent

St Mirren sub: McAllister on for Durmus

Junior Morais on for Nathan Sheron for St Mirren

Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Fixing the SEC's failure to create balanced 2020 schedules

Correcting the SEC’s failure to create well balanced 2020 schedules

August 9, 2020
Transfer rumours: Lacazette, White, Walker-Peters, Sancho, Wilson

Transfer rumours: Lacazette, White, Walker-Peters, Sancho, Wilson

August 9, 2020
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea score: Lewandowski scores twice as German giants roll to Champions League quarters

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea score: Lewandowski scores twice as German giants roll to Champions League quarters

August 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *