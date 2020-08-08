Sideman quits Radio 1Xtra more than BBC’s use of racial slur

Graphic copyright

BBC 1Xtra DJ Sideman has quit the station over the use of a racial slur in a BBC Information report.

Sideman, authentic name David Whitely, claimed in a assertion the “motion and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community”.

The N-phrase was used in comprehensive in a report about a racially aggravated assault in Bristol, broadcast by Factors West and the BBC Information Channel.

The BBC afterwards defended the use of the slur but acknowledged it brought about offence.

Extra than 18,600 issues have been produced to the BBC above the broadcast.

The corporation claimed it required to report the term allegedly utilised in the attack, and this selection was supported by the relatives of the victim.

In a movie on Instagram, Sideman mentioned: “I’ve imagined prolonged and hard about what I’m about to say and what it signifies. And on this occasion I just will not feel that I can appear the other way.”

The BBC report, which aired on Wednesday 29 July, described an attack on a 21-calendar year-aged NHS worker and musician identified as K or K-Dogg.

He experienced been hit by a car or truck on 22 July while going for walks to a bus quit from his place of work, Southmead Hospital in Bristol. He endured severe accidents such as a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Police said the incident is being dealt with as racially aggravated due to the racist language made use of by the occupants of the car or truck.