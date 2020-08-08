Iphone 12 leak reveals launch day shock

Seth Grace by August 8, 2020 Technology
iPhone 12 leak reveals release date surprise

If you might be finding whiplash from all of the Iphone 12 release day rumors, we you should not blame you. For the reason that there is certainly yet a new report that contradicts anything we read earlier in the week.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (by means of 9to5Mac), “the non-Professional Apple iphone 12 products may go on sale ahead of the Professional variations.” This was in the exact report that claims that Apple has encountered challenges with a Apple iphone 12 digicam supplier, whose coatings cracked below higher temperatures.

