Google has previously discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, its flagship telephones that had been released in Oct of previous year. Both devices are out of stock in Google’s retail store in the US, nevertheless some variants are continue to readily available in other regions for the time being.

“Google Shop has sold via its inventory and completed product sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL,” a Google spokesperson confirms to The Verge. “For people today who are continue to interested in purchasing Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is offered from some partners although supplies previous. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will keep on to get computer software and protection updates for at the very least a few many years from when the gadget initially turned out there on the Google Retail store in the US.”

It is unusual for Google to discontinue a Pixel cellular phone so immediately. The Pixels 2 and 3 ended up on sale for close to 18 months each, with Google halting revenue roughly 6 months soon after the introduction of their successors. The move means Google technically no extended has a flagship mobile phone for sale.

That is a technicality, although — Google introduced the new Pixel 4A previously this 7 days for an August 20th launch, and also confirmed that the Pixel 5 and a 5G-outfitted 4A would be coming later this slide. And though the 4A is a price range unit, between its better battery existence, much less bezel-y structure, and similarly good major camera you may well essentially like it to the normal Pixel 4. Which is the conclusion Dieter came to in our evaluate, saying “the Pixel 4A can make a substantially much better case for alone than other Pixel phones.”