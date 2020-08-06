Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.06 Buffs Traveller’s Apparel, Fixes Some Bugs

Update: Patch 1.06 is out there to obtain now on PS4. It weighs in at a pretty sensible 1.7GB.

Here’s a swift seem at what the Traveller’s Attire is now capable of, courtesy of Reddit.

As you can see, a large firefly now sales opportunities you to collectables when you have the outfit outfitted.

Primary Tale: Ghost of Tsushima’s obtaining a further update, but do not be expecting any activity-transforming additions. It will be readily available “later on today” (which is the 5th August if you transpire to be looking at this post even more down the line).

The emphasize of patch 1.06 is that the Traveller’s Apparel is being created a lot more productive. Formerly, donning the outfit would permit you to monitor down collectables this sort of as Mongol artefacts and data. As you received nearer to an product, the controller would vibrate. But with this update, the Traveller’s Attire arrives with “visual and audio” cues to allow you know when something’s nearby. It sounds like you may be equipped to customise these cues to go well with your wants.

You can locate the total patch notes under.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Traveler’s Apparel

The Traveler’s Apparel has been enhanced to include new visible and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can change or augment controller vibration in get to provide a improved, far more accessible expertise

Text

Expanded Massive Textual content accessibility possibility to also include things like further prompts and objective textual content

Bug Fixes

Tackled a bug exactly where buyers could experience a black monitor stopping progress in specified tales

Addressed a bug where buyers could become trapped in some Yarikawa tales

More bug and crash fixes

Are you even now enjoying by way of Ghost of Tsushima? Are there any improvements or additions that you're hoping for?