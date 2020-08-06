Birx warns 9 cities, California’s central valley about raising coronavirus circumstances

Undertaking pressure coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx stated there are encouraging indications throughout the South, a area hit hard by a surging pandemic in new weeks, but she outlined new places of concern in a non-public cellular phone contact with condition and area officers Wednesday, according to a recording of the phone acquired by the journalism non-income Heart for Community Integrity

“We are concerned that both of those Baltimore and Atlanta keep on being at a extremely high amount,” Birx claimed on the phone. “Kansas Town, Portland, Omaha, of study course what we talked about in the Central Valley (in California).”

“We are seeing a gradual uptick in test positivity in conditions in locations like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and DC,” she claimed, incorporating that the virus has entered a new stage.

“This outbreak is distinct from the March, April outbreak in that it is in each rural and city locations,” Birx claimed.