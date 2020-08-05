Spain puzzles about ex-King Juan Carlos’s whereabouts

Impression copyright

Juan Carlos is below investigation in Spain, as very well as in Switzerland





There is intense speculation in the Spanish media about the whereabouts of embattled ex-King Juan Carlos, right after his shock announcement on Monday that he was leaving the place.

The 82-yr-aged, who is the topic of a corruption probe, introduced the transfer in a letter on the royal internet site.

It gave no particulars about his vacation spot, but some stories recommend he has long gone to the Dominican Republic.

Nevertheless, officers there said they had no data that he was coming.

A spokeswoman for the Caribbean nation’s immigration assistance reported he experienced not entered the nation, in spite of reviews that he experienced arrived on Tuesday. But she stated he experienced been there for a couple of days from late February to early March.

Key Minister Pedro Sánchez says he does not know where the previous king is.

In his letter, Juan Carlos mentioned he would be available if prosecutors required to speak to him.

In June, Spain’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into his alleged involvement in a higher-pace rail deal in Saudi Arabia.

BBC Europe correspondent Nick Beake claims it is a humiliating exit for a king who experienced the moment appeared established to go down in historical past as the chief who skilfully guided Spain to democracy right after the death of General Franco in 1975.

In 2014, Juan Carlos abdicated and handed around to his son Felipe.

What do Spanish media say?

Newspapers give a variety of accounts about the former king’s travels.

La Vanguardia suggests he went to Portugal early on Monday, and was setting up to fly to the Dominican Republic to continue to be with buddies.

ABC, a different everyday, stated he was presently in the Dominican Republic. But El Confidencial claimed he could be in Portugal, France or Italy.

El Pais meanwhile has so significantly refrained from speculating about Juan Carlos’s whereabouts.

In Portugal, media mentioned he was in the resort cities of Estoril or Cascais.

There are no reviews from the Dominican Republic that he is in the Caribbean region.

What did the letter say?

In the letter, the former monarch wrote that he was leaving “in the experience of the general public repercussions that selected earlier situations in my personal life are creating” and in the hope of letting his son to carry out his functions as king with “tranquillity”.



EPA Image caption



King Felipe VI (correct) has been striving to length himself from his father Juan Carlos





The statement from the Zarzuela palace explained that King Felipe VI had conveyed “his heartfelt regard and gratitude” to his father for this determination.

In March, King Felipe VI renounced the inheritance of his father.

The royal palace also reported at the time that Juan Carlos would cease getting an once-a-year grant of €194,000 ($228,000 £174,520).

What have leading politicians been saying?

Primary Minister Sanchez dealt with the media after a cabinet assembly and stressed the government’s “complete regard” for Juan Carlos’s choice to relocate overseas.

In Spain it was important to choose folks, not institutions, he claimed. The region usually essential “security and strong establishments” which came with “transparency and regeneration”.

But the go has induced pressure with the primary minister’s left-wing coalition spouse, Podemos.

Irene Montero, Spain’s equality minister, stated Podemos had not been informed of any negotiations involving the royal family and the govt.

She reported the departure of Juan Carlos left the Spanish royal relatives in a “incredibly compromised and delicate situation” and that the people of Spain “would not accept far more corruption or much more impunity”.

What is the corruption investigation about?

Spain’s Supreme Court has said it aims to create Juan Carlos’s link with the Saudi Arabia contract soon after his abdication.

Spanish firms received a €6.7bn (£6bn) offer to create a Mecca-Medina rail website link.

The probe entails Swiss banking companies much too.

Spanish anti-corruption officials suspect that the previous king saved some undeclared funds in Switzerland, and a Swiss investigation is less than way.

The Spanish federal government has said that “justice is equivalent for all” and it would “not interfere” in the inquiry.

