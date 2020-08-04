New v13.40 Fortnite Update – Server Downtime, Leaks, Status, Patch Notes

Epic Game titles have introduced the time and date for server downtime for the future new Fortnite update, v13.40.

Epic have been sticking to their bi-weekly Fortnite updates with no content updates amongst big releases like we experienced in chapter 1. On the other hand, Epic have been offering additional contemporary articles than they at any time have since the launch of chapter 2.

In modern months, we have observed the time 3 map updates various times. A number of old named places and landmarks have returned together with new areas. The very last and final map update which transpired on Saturday, 29th July, included the Coral Castles location to the north west facet of the map under The Shark.

We also saw a new magic formula problem release with the map improvements. Gamers needed to support launch the Historic Astronaut spaceship that is identified north east of Craggy Cliffs. In buy to do so, gamers want to collect and install lacking ship sections and then launch and protect the ship.

It would seem like this ties in with the storyline of Chapter 2 and was a respectable tiny obstacle and tiny in-sport celebration gamers could enjoy although waiting around for upcoming year, or even the release of vehicles in Fortnite. If you’re but to entire the obstacle, look at out our guidebook around in this article. On completing diverse levels of the problem, you are going to get paid your self period XP.

Spaceship Fortnite
We must be having some new material in the new Fortnite update that Epic Games have just declared, v13.40. Here’s everything you need to know.

New Fortnite Update

Fortnite Server Scheduled Downtime and when they’ll be back up

Epic have introduced that the upcoming update will be obtainable on August 5th, Wednesday. The servers will most likely be back up after two several hours for maintenance as is the norm for important updates.

How massive is the update (obtain file sizing)

We’ll update this report when we know the file dimensions.

Cars and trucks

Epic Games have confirmed that automobiles will be coming in the subsequent Fortnite update on Wednesday, August 5th. Here’s the confirmation tweet:

Fortnite Cars Update 5th August
