Samsung Galaxy S20 In addition benchmarked jogging Android 11

Samsung is actively doing work on the Android 11 update for the Galaxy S20 collection even as it prepares for the start of new flagships. We initially figured out about that point just a few of weeks back, and now, we are finding more proof thanks to a new benchmark listing for a Galaxy S20+ jogging Android 11.

As we mentioned when we previously talked about Android 11 for the Galaxy S20 series, it should not come as a surprise that Samsung is now performing on the update as it was all over the very same time past calendar year that the 1st signs of Android 10 currently being in progress for the Galaxy S10 lineup had shown up. An Android 11 and A person UI 3. beta program will most likely arrive in a pair of months, nevertheless there is no way to pinpoint just when that might occur. The exact same goes for the community release Android 11 for Samsung’s flagship lineup for the first fifty percent of 2020.

Having said that, there’s anything Galaxy S20 owners can glance ahead to in the far more instant potential. Samsung is also developing the A person UI 2.5 update for its current flagships, including the Galaxy S20 trio and the Galaxy Z Flip, and will most likely release it shortly following the Galaxy Be aware 20 and Note 20 Ultra go on sale. Once more, pinpointing an actual time body is tricky ideal now, but we’ll allow you know as before long as we find out far more about the upcoming updates.