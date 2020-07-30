Today’s Karl Stefanovic hits back again at ‘flatulence’ rumour on air

Today’s Karl Stefanovic has been the issue of lots of a rumour above the span of his career, but possibly none have remaining the host fairly so red-faced as just one introduced up by Right now co-host Allison Langdon on The Kyle and Jackie O Present on Wednesday.

Showing on a section of the preferred, if divisive, radio display from KIIS FM the duo experienced a lively chat with hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O’Hennessey ahead of Ally was questioned to spill on any rumours she experienced listened to about Karl just before she started functioning together with him in January.

Karl was hung out to dry on Kyle and Jackie O with an uncomfortable remark from his co-host. Photograph: 9 Extra

Kyle asked Karl what he believed the solution would be, to which Karl joked that she knew he and Kyle have been ‘gay’, and to which Kyle responded that she may well have listened to ’small penis rumours’.

The eyebrow-raising responses from the two males were being relatively overshadowed when Ally revealed the actual schoolyard insult that experienced preceded Karl – that he struggles with flatulence.

What is more, she claimed it was genuine.

The hilarious admission kicked off a fiery debate between the pair, with Karl strongly reacting to his co-host’s assert.

Ally left Karl crimson-faced with a characteristically savage dig. Photo: Nine Extra

“What the hell!” he fired back. “That is bulls**t! I do not at any time fart!”

He then went on to start a counter-attack.

“You’re the just one who farted that time,” he said to Ally, who reacted practically as strongly as Karl to the declare.

Karl went on to tease his co-host, declaring she had confided in him that ‘one experienced just slipped out’ for the duration of a reside segment, a claim she strenuously denied.

The pair are identified for their brutal but very well-intentioned swipes at 1 yet another stay on their have method at Channel Nine, but the radio demonstrate proved a new battleground for the seasoned journalists.

Ally didn’t thoughts which include a light dig at Karl when shots of his manufacturer new toddler daughter Harper ended up shared on the exhibit back again in May well.

She also didn’t shy absent from teasing her co-host about his notorious appearance on the present following the 2009 Logies.

