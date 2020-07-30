Pakistani guy accused of insulting Islam killed in court

A youthful Pakistani gentleman has walked into a courtroom in the north-western town of Peshawar and shot and killed a fellow Muslim who was on trial for blasphemy, a law enforcement officer has said.

In blasphemy scenarios, crowds and folks normally choose the legislation into their own hands Asia Bibi invested 8 several years on dying row right before being acquitted of blasphemy charges

It was not straight away obvious how the assailant, determined as Khalid Khan, managed to get into the courtroom amid tight safety. The attacker was subsequently arrested.

The male on demo, Tahir Shamim Ahmad, had claimed he was Islam’s prophet and was arrested two several years back on blasphemy charges, in accordance to Azmat Khan, the police officer.

Mr Ahmad died just before he could be transported to clinic.

Blasphemy is an incredibly controversial challenge in Pakistan, exactly where people convicted of the crime can be sentenced to existence in prison or the loss of life penalty.

But crowds and people today in Pakistan frequently consider the regulation into their personal arms.

Though authorities have nonetheless to have out a demise sentence for blasphemy, even the mere accusation can result in riots.

Domestic and intercontinental human rights teams say blasphemy allegations have frequently been utilized to intimidate religious minorities and settle individual scores.

Asia Bibi was convicted in 2010 of making derogatory remarks about Islam. (AP: File)

A Punjab governor was killed by his personal guard in 2011 immediately after he defended a Christian female, Asia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy.

She was acquitted following shelling out 8 a long time on demise row in a scenario that drew worldwide media interest.

Confronted with loss of life threats from Islamic extremists on her launch, she flew to Canada to be part of her daughters previous 12 months.

