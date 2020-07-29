SpaceX clarifies the sleek Crew Dragon spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts

SpaceX explains the sleek Crew Dragon spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts

The SpaceX spacesuits intended for Crew Dragon astronauts glance a large amount unique from the typical NASA fits that have been in support for a long time. SpaceX shared an within seem at the spacesuit layout in a video released Monday that features some insight into 1 of the most obvious parts of the Crew Dragon mission.  

The spacesuits attribute a sleek, streamlined layout and have a symbiotic romance with the seats in the Crew Dragon spacecraft. They hook up through an “umbilical” that connects the astronauts to every thing from communications to air for respiratory. 

Chris Trigg, spacesuits and crew devices supervisor, stated SpaceX prioritized relieve of use for the suits, “a thing the crew just has to virtually plug in when they sit down and then the suit variety of takes care of by itself from there.”

The online video is timed just forward of the scheduled return of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to come back to Earth, leaving the Global Space Station on Aug. 1 and splashing down in the Atlantic on Aug. 2.

Here’s how to enjoy the historic return of Crew Dragon and the closing tests it desires to move before SpaceX can begin typical operational flights to the ISS.

