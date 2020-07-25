Giants, Dodgers gamers the butt of jokes following significant-conclusion collision at initially foundation

The stadium was empty but Panda-monium broke out in any case at Friday night’s Giants-Dodgers sport in Los Angeles.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor had a not-pretty-socially distanced operate-in with Giants to start with baseman Pablo Sandoval (aka “Kung Fu Panda”) that speedily went viral and turned into a meme for the second we are residing through.

Taylor was racing toward initial just as Sandoval was leaping in a vain attempt to capture a large throw from third.

Then it transpired: Taylor ran face-very first ideal into the backside of the 268-pound Sandoval. The two players went tumbling to the floor.

It wasn’t quite a “Down goes Frazier!” moment — but it was shut. Social media users, of system, cherished it.

Regardless of the crash, Taylor did not surface harm and he stayed in the video game. The Dodgers went on to get 9-1, following beating the Giants 8-1 the former evening. (New Dodger Mookie Betts — who lately signed a 12-yr, $365 million agreement — went 1-for-6 Friday, with one RBI.)

Right after the game, Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts quipped, “Pablo is like a fireplace hydrant. I really don’t like that matchup,” in accordance to the Dodgersway web page.