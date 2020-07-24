Dragon Quest XI S on PS4 Is a Swap Port, No Up grade for Existing Dragon Quest XI Players

When Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age was announced for PlayStation 4 previously currently, present Dragon Quest XI players on Sony’s technique questioned no matter if they’d have to invest in the match yet again. S is fundamentally a definitive version of the position-taking part in release. It packs in new tale content with more gameplay modes, a fully orchestrated soundtrack, and much more. But can folks who previously acquired the unique Dragon Quest XI merely improve to this new version of the match? Sadly not.

As discovered on the title’s formal Japanese website (as translated by BlackKite) there is no upgrade for existing Dragon Quest XI gamers on PS4. In other terms, if you want to expertise all the new stuff, you’re gonna have to buy Dragon Quest XI S.

Supposedly, just one of the causes for this is mainly because Dragon Quest XI S on PS4 is a port of the Nintendo Swap variation, which launched in 2019. The official internet site reads: “[Dragon Quest XI S is] a port of the Nintendo Change model, so the graphics are not the similar as they were for the authentic Dragon Quest XI on PlayStation 4. Make sure you be aware, however, that the resolution and body price are at minimum as great as they have been for the first PlayStation 4 launch.”

In other phrases, it appears to be as while this re-launch is heading to carry more than the graphical downgrades of the Swap model. Baffling things from Square Enix, and the publisher wants current PS4 gamers to fork out complete price for it all around once again.

What do you make of this? Are you prepared to buy Dragon Quest XI once again, or is this a offer breaker? Acquire your social gathering in the feedback part down below.