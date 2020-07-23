Antonio Brown requires NFL wrap up investigation so he can perform once more

Totally free-agent broad receiver Antonio Brown wrote an Instagram submit Wednesday evening in which he indicated that he desires to play in the NFL once again and urged the league to solve its investigation into his conduct.

The post arrived two times immediately after Brown teased his possible retirement from the NFL in a tweet.

In his article Wednesday, which he directed at the NFL, Brown appeared to modify his stance. He ripped the league for “dragging its toes” with its investigation and leaving him “in limbo.”

“The fact that you refuse to give a deadline and the reason for the truth you will not likely take care of your investigations is completely unacceptable,” Brown wrote. “I need you supply me clarity on this circumstance quickly if you genuinely treatment about my wellbeing. My authorized team carries on to check with and you offer no solutions. How is it that the league can just drag it truly is toes on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?”

Brown also wrote that he is “waiting” on the NFL to entire its probe so he can communicate to intrigued NFL groups.

“Want an update so I can communicate to these groups correctly,” he wrote. “They’re waiting on you nfl let’s get this factor relocating! We have bought record to make!!”

In November, Brown satisfied with the NFL to tackle sexual assault allegations towards him. The league began investigating him beneath its individual perform coverage pursuing a lawsuit filed by his former coach that alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple instances. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his household by an artist who was doing the job there in 2017.

Brown previous played for the New England Patriots in September 2019. The Patriots unveiled him just one week later, and he hasn’t been signed by a group considering the fact that.