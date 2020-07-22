NRL 2020: Corey Harawira-Naera Raiders signing, Bulldogs exit, suspended

Seth Grace by July 22, 2020
Corey Harawira-Neara will sign with the Raiders. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images).

The Canberra Raiders have secured a important mid-year coup with the club on the verge of getting the solutions of Kiwi Test backrower Corey Harawira-Naera.

The Bulldogs have instructed the Raiders the club is ready to launch the Kiwi Take a look at international to be a part of the Eco-friendly Device efficient straight away and he could be enjoying as early as Spherical 12.

Harawira-Naera will sign up for the Raiders for the remainder of this year and a even further two years.

