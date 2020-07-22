NRL 2020: Corey Harawira-Naera Raiders signing, Bulldogs exit, suspended

The Canberra Raiders have secured a important mid-year coup with the club on the verge of getting the solutions of Kiwi Test backrower Corey Harawira-Naera.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every single activity of each and every spherical Live & On-Demand from customers with no-ad breaks through play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-working day absolutely free trial & commence streaming instantly >

The Bulldogs have instructed the Raiders the club is ready to launch the Kiwi Take a look at international to be a part of the Eco-friendly Device efficient straight away and he could be enjoying as early as Spherical 12.

Harawira-Naera will sign up for the Raiders for the remainder of this year and a even further two years.

Round 11

Far more NRL News

‘NOT ACCEPTABLE’: $800k Warrior’s 45m screen towards Sharks blasted by mentor

Never ever Read THAT: Lockyer denies Seibold ultimatum, admits stress ‘hurts’

Occur Each and every Single Season: Seibold performs down discuss more than Broncos future

The news is a enormous outcome for Raiders coach Ricky Stuart who has been balancing an injury crisis with no key forwards Sia Soliola, Corey Horsburgh, Emre Guler and John Bateman.

The Bulldogs tried to communicate the backrower into looking at out his agreement at Belmore until finally the conclude of 2022.

But Harawira-Naera remained furious at the way none of the club bosses remained in get hold of following he was de-registered by the NRL.

Raiders sign banned Bulldog 1:33

The shortly-to-be Canberra Raider was to begin with de-registered by the NRL and sacked by the Bulldogs in excess of the pre-period scandal in Port Macquarie.

But the NRL Appeals Committee then about-turned the ruling and re-instated Harawira-Naera following spherical ten.

The signature is a major coup for the Canberra Raiders who intend to rapidly-monitor the backrower into the club’s finest 17 for the round 11 clash with North Queensland.