Jio-Mubadala deal: Mukesh Ambani lands $1.2 billion as his war chest grows

His tech corporation, Jio Platforms, announced Friday that it is acquiring roughly 91 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) from Mubadala Investment decision Business in trade for a 1.85% fairness stake in the business enterprise.

That delivers the billionaire’s new fundraising tally to 877 billion rupees ($11.6 billion) so far, marking the company’s sixth massive financial investment in a lot less than two months.

“I am delighted that Mubadala, one particular of the most astute and transformational worldwide progress traders, has decided to husband or wife [with] us in our journey to propel India’s digital development,” Ambani explained in a assertion Friday.

Jio is component of Ambani’s sprawling conglomerate, Reliance Industries. It consists of Reliance Jio, India’s most significant cellular community with more than 388 million subscribers. Jio also has an ecosystem of applications, giving individuals tens of millions of mobile end users almost everything from on the net grocery searching, to digital payments, to online video streaming.