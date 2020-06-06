Apple reportedly delivers coronavirus tests to returning workforce

Apple is reportedly providing coronavirus exams to employees at its Bay Region campus as they start to return to the office environment right after months of functioning from dwelling.

In addition to having their temperature taken and getting necessary to dress in a mask at 1 Infinite Loop, Apple staff will have the solution to get a nasal swab take a look at as perfectly, in accordance to Bloomberg.

Apple was 1 of the earliest companies to send its employees dwelling, performing so on March 8. But contrary to other Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Twitter — which have publicly spoken about letting workforce to function remotely completely — Apple requirements persons in the business to work on its hardware products and solutions.

In March it was reported that the launch of the following iPhones may possibly be delayed by “practical hurdles” brought on by the coronavirus.

Apple ordinarily requires to deliver engineers back and forth from its places of work to its factories in China to finalize styles in the lead-up to the product’s release. But the coronavirus has led Apple to prohibit worker journey to hotbeds of the disorder, including China.

The Cupertino, Calif., firm not too long ago announced that it would be reopening additional than 100 of its US retail spots immediately after a months-very long closure due to the pandemic.

Shares of Apple closed up 2.9 % Friday early morning, buying and selling at $331.50.