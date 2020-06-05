NFL players release video calling on the league to condemn racism and support black players

In the video, they asked the NFL to issue a statement condemning racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?” Tyrann Mathieu asked.
“What will it take?” DeAndrea Hopkins chimed in.
“For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?” Jarvis Landry asked.
Vowing that they will not be silenced, the players listed suggestions on what the NFL can say.
“So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state,” they said in unison. “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
Racism has been a persistent charge in the NFL, particularly after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before games while the National Anthem played to protest police brutality.
Protests against Floyd’s killing have continued throughout US cities, with many sports stars taking part.
Thomas criticized Saints quarterback Drew Brees this week for saying he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” a reference to the national anthem protest movement started by Kaepernick.
Three other former officers who were at the scene are also under arrest and are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
