Lisa Murkowski: Republican senator says she’s ‘fighting’ to back Trump

Cory Weinberg by June 5, 2020

“When I saw General Mattis’ comments yesterday, I felt that perhaps we are reaching a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might have internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowksi said on Capitol Hill. . Hill.

The comments were in stark contrast to many of his other Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, who argued that while Mattis had a right to disagree with Trump, they disagreed with Mattis’s assessment.

“I was really grateful. I thought General Mattis’s words were true, honest, necessary, and defeated,” said Murkowski. “And, I’ve been fighting for the right words, and I was encouraged a couple of nights ago when I was able to read what President Bush had written. And I found that that empowers me as a leader.”

Murkowski, a Republican who demonstrated an independent voting streak in the Senate, told reporters on Thursday that she was still “struggling” with a decision on whether she would support Trump in November.

“I’m struggling with that. I’ve struggled with that for a long time. I think you know that. I didn’t endorse the President in the initial elections, and I work hard to try to make sure I can represent him. My state is good that I can work with any administration and any president, “said Murkowski. “He is our duly elected President. I will continue to work with him. I will continue to work with this administration, but I think we are now struggling to find ways to express the words that must be properly spoken, questions about who I am going to vote for not voting, I think I distracting right now. “

