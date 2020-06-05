Jamal Adams to Drew Brees, Jake Fromm: ‘Bulls – t ass apologies’

Jamal Adams does not want to hear excuses or apologies. Not from Drew Brees, Jake Fromm, or anyone else who makes racially callous remarks.

Jets All-Pro Safety spoke on Twitter, quoting Fromm’s apologies on Twitter and writing, “You and Drew really don’t feel it. Save the bull’s apologies. The truth just came out and you two aren’t the only ones. ! “

The Bills’ rookie quarterback, Fromm, and Brees have been in the headlines for the last day when protests and looting erupted across the country following the murder of African-American George Floyd on May 25 by a white police officer. in Minneapolis.

A day after Brees said he “would never agree with anyone who did not respect the flag,” prompting strong criticism from LeBron James and teammate Michael Thomas, the 41-year-old man wrote an apology on Instagram. for his “callous” comments. Several of his teammates, including Thomas, spoke on social media about the need to move on. An anonymous Twitter used posted a screenshot of some Fromm text messages from March 2019, in which the former Georgia quarterback suggested that the weapons were “good”, but that suppressors should be “too expensive for that only the elite whites can get them haha ​​”. “

Adams has expressed this week on Twitter, expressing his dismay at the state of race relations in the country in which he lives.

“For the past few days I have been struggling with the pain of daily injustices in America,” he wrote Monday night. “It’s something new every day! I think it’s important to find peace in all of this and remember self-care and positive energy.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. They are more than just hashtags. It is unpleasant that we do not have time to deal with our trauma before the next tragedy. We cannot let these conversations die and we cannot forget the ones we have lost. “