Bills rookie Jake Fromm apologizes for ‘elite white people’ text

After a text message conversation referring to “elite white people” was released, Jake Fromm issued an apology to his new team and the public on Thursday.

The Bills’ rookie quarterback, in text messages dated March 2019, suggested that the weapons were “good,” but that suppressors should be “too expensive so only elite whites can get them haha.”

An unknown Twitter user posted a screenshot of the conversation on Wednesday night, which prompted Fromm, 21, to tweet an apology Thursday afternoon, which he said after speaking to his teammates and coaches during a team meeting earlier in the day.

“I am very sorry that I chose to use the words, ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” wrote Fromm, Georgia’s fifth-round pick in April. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an” elite white person, “as was said later in the conversation, there is no excuse for that choice of words and feeling. Although I was poor, my heart is not.

“Now, more than ever, it is time for support and union and I oppose racism 100%. I promise to commit to being part of the solution in this country. I spoke to my teammates and coaches at a team meeting today and hope you see that this incident is not representative of who I am. Again, I am very sorry for my words and actions and humbly apologize. “

The Bills learned of the comments and allowed Fromm to speak to the team, they said in a statement.

“Earlier today, we noticed the comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and admitted it to us. We do not tolerate what he said. Jake was honest and frank with us about the text exchange, ”the statement said. “He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today at a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field. ”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier he told Buffalo journalists That Fromm’s apology for the team’s Zoom call seemed “very sincere.”

“The boys will give Jake every opportunity to demonstrate that it was a teaching moment and that he is learning and growing,” said Frazier.

Frazier said he believes Fromm’s teammates would contact him and give him the benefit of the doubt.

“We have a strong culture in our team, and those guys will analyze what is real and what is not real.” Frazier said.

Fromm’s apology came the same day that Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued his own apology for saying that “he would never agree that no one disrespects the flag.”