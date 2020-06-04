The Duchess of Sussex speaks: “George Floyd’s life mattered”

Lora King, the daughter of Rodney King, whose brutal beating by the white police sparked the Los Angeles riots 20 years ago, spoke Wednesday about her father’s case and the death of George Floyd.

When asked if he felt we would see justice for Floyd’s death, he said, “I don’t want to be negative, but I don’t.”

“I still don’t feel like the officers involved in my father’s beating, I don’t think we have done them justice,” he said. “None of them received long-term prayers … I think one of them is an employee of the Santa Monica department or the Culver City department. Which is very depressing for me. Because that means he got his job back, which means that someone is suffering now because I am sure that they did not learn because I am sure that they did not receive a long-term sentence. “

Some context: In 1991 Rodney King was brutally beaten by LAPD officers after a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County.

The video of the beating, taken by an eyewitness, shows King being beaten by police batons more than 50 times. More than 20 officers were present at the scene, most from the Los Angeles police. King suffered 11 fractures and other injuries due to the beating.

Four police officers were charged but acquitted, and Los Angeles blacks erupted in outrage. Subsequent riots led to more than 50 deaths and $ 1 billion in property damage.

Lora on the death of George Floyd: Lora King was approximately the same age as George Floyd’s daughter during the beatings and riots.

King said what happened to her father was “something I live with every day. And that’s something (George Floyd’s daughter) unfortunately will live with every day. I don’t wish that on anyone.”

“You know, that night, my father was beaten. I lost a part of him, but luckily I didn’t lose it, by the grace of God … as far as that night was concerned, I had to hug my father afterwards. That Although he was never the same. She will never have that opportunity. And, to me, that’s … that’s disgusting, “he said.

Watch: