Senate panel passes legislation requiring campaigns to report foreign electoral aid

The committee adopted the measure behind closed doors in a classified environment, adding it to the Intelligence Authorization Act, a policy for establishing bills for the intelligence community. The amendment was offered by Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s top Democrat and author of independent legislation, and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. He went 8-7, with Collins joining the seven Democrats on the panel.

Warner introduced the legislation last year after then-special counsel Robert Mueller discovered that the Trump campaign had had not conspired with the Russians But he had welcomed the help that Russian agents offered to the Trump election.

The measure taken Wednesday based on the Warner bill would require all presidential campaign officials to report to the FBI any contact with foreign nationals trying to donate or coordinate with a campaign.

Warner has repeatedly tried to pass the bill in the Senate, but has been blocked by Republicans, including Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. After she blocked the bill in June 2019, calling it a “shameless political trick,” Trump tweeted her appreciation for her efforts.