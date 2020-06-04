Lion Air of Indonesia restarts flights, cancels them again

(CNN) – Only weeks after restarting domestic flights, Indonesian Carrier Lion Air canceled them again, citing problems with passengers not following Covid-19 regulations.

The Lion Air group, which also includes Batik Air and Wings Air, began slowly reintroducing short-haul flight routes on May 10. But the restored flights did not last long.

The company has announced that all routes are suspended again from June 5 due to widespread problems with passengers who do not adequately observe coronavirus-related rules related to social distancing and health disclosures.

In a press release , a Lion Air representative explains that “many potential passengers were unable to make air travel because they did not complete the required documents and conditions during the 2019 Corona Virus Disease pandemic alert period (Covid-19).”

The few international flights offered by the airline have also been canceled. In normal operations, Lion Air also flies to Saudi Arabia, China Malaysia and Singapore

The Jakarta-based airline had taken measures to ensure safety on board, such as blocking intermediate seats, deep cleaning planes and the replacement of HEPA filters in aircraft where any passenger has been suspected of illness.

In announcing the decision, Lion Air specifically cited concerns about the health of employees, especially cabin crew at risk of contracting the traveler’s coronavirus.

“Lion Air Group supports the government related to efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, through active participation in the implementation of health protocols established by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Health and the Task, “the company wrote in a published statement. June 3.

Until now, it is not known when these flights will be rescheduled. Lion Air offers refunds to passengers who have already reserved their tickets, but does not allow anyone to make new reservations at this time.