Kareena Kapoor, in love with the family tree made by “Beautiful Niece” Inaaya, did this

Cory Weinberg by June 4, 2020 Top News

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlight

  • Little Inaaya just appeared on Kareena’s Instagram
  • Kareena shared a photo of Inaaya with the family tree she made
  • “Family forever”, subtitled his publication

New Delhi:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya has just appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram! Inaaya, who is very interested in arts and crafts, like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, created a family tree on a poster, with the words: “My family” written on it. Kareena Kapoor, who is clearly affected by the creation of Inaaya, had to share her with her Instafam and she did so. On Wednesday night, Kareena posted an adorable photo of Inaaya with the family tree on Instagram and captioned it with these words: “My beautiful niece. Family forever.” Kareena also attached an enlarged photo of the family tree, which features cutouts on the faces of Inaaya’s parents, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Kunal’s sister Karishma and her parents Jyoti and Ravi Kemmu also appear on the poster. Meanwhile, Inaaya’s maternal family is represented by Soha’s sister Saba, brother Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena, Saif’s children Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. Inaaya’s maternal grandparents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are also there.

Here, look at Inaaya’s family here:

Taimur and Inaaya share a nine-month age difference. Taimur was born in December 2016, while Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in September of the following year. As we said, Taimur is also an “internal Picasso”, as Kareena said and here is evidence.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium It is still Irrfan Khan’s last film: the actor died in Mumbai on April 29. Kareena also has movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht yearn.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Mitron May Make a Comeback on Google Play, But No Respite for ‘Remove China Apps’

Mitron may return to Google Play, but there is no respite for “Remove apps from China”

June 4, 2020
A picture released by the McCann family on May 24, 2007 shows missing British girl Madeleine McCann on May 3, 2007.

Madeleine McCann’s parents believe the new suspect could be “very significant”

June 4, 2020
Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola in drawing intricate portraits of black life

Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola in drawing intricate portraits of black life

June 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *