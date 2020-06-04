Kareena Kapoor, in love with the family tree made by “Beautiful Niece” Inaaya, did this

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlight Little Inaaya just appeared on Kareena’s Instagram

Kareena shared a photo of Inaaya with the family tree she made

“Family forever”, subtitled his publication

New Delhi:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya has just appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram! Inaaya, who is very interested in arts and crafts, like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, created a family tree on a poster, with the words: “My family” written on it. Kareena Kapoor, who is clearly affected by the creation of Inaaya, had to share her with her Instafam and she did so. On Wednesday night, Kareena posted an adorable photo of Inaaya with the family tree on Instagram and captioned it with these words: “My beautiful niece. Family forever.” Kareena also attached an enlarged photo of the family tree, which features cutouts on the faces of Inaaya’s parents, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Kunal’s sister Karishma and her parents Jyoti and Ravi Kemmu also appear on the poster. Meanwhile, Inaaya’s maternal family is represented by Soha’s sister Saba, brother Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena, Saif’s children Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. Inaaya’s maternal grandparents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are also there.

Here, look at Inaaya’s family here:

Taimur and Inaaya share a nine-month age difference. Taimur was born in December 2016, while Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in September of the following year. As we said, Taimur is also an “internal Picasso”, as Kareena said and here is evidence.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium It is still Irrfan Khan’s last film: the actor died in Mumbai on April 29. Kareena also has movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht yearn.