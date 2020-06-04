Hong Kongers defies police ban to remember Tiananmen Square

Held every year since the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in China, the rally had been banned for fear of coronaviruses, a move many considered political in a city where infections are reduced to a handful per month.

However, early Thursday night hundreds and then thousands of people defied the order, as well as the signs and fences around Victoria Park, to occupy two large soccer fields where the rally has traditionally been held. While the numbers were down in previous years, and the generally well-organized monument had a rather chaotic impromptu feel, it was by no means insignificant, a major sign of defiance of Beijing.

Organizer and former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan led the crowd in chants of “end one-party rule” and “democracy for China!”

Others chanted slogans from last year’s anti-government protests, including “fight for freedom, support Hong Kong” and a more recent saying, “Independence from Hong Kong, the only way out.”