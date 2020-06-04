Facebook to start labeling state media

The tags will immediately begin to appear on pages belonging to media such as Russia Today and China’s Xinhua. Starting next week, users in the United States will begin to see the label appear in the individual publications of these points of sale, labels that will eventually be introduced in other countries.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook’s security policy, told CNN Business in an interview on Thursday that the company is taking that approach to let users know more about the origin of their information.

“The concern for us is that the state media combine the agenda setting power of a media entity with the strategic backing of a state,” said Gleicher. “If you are reading the coverage of a protest, it is really important to know who is writing that coverage and what motivation they have. The goal of this is to ensure that the public sees and understands who is behind it.”

Facebook first announced plans for the labels in December, but the launch comes as the state-controlled media, particularly from countries like China and Russia, have been clouding the waters around the coronavirus pandemic and riots over the murder of George Floyd by the police. The state media, especially in China, have attorney following recent protests last week, questioning why some US officials praise Hong Kong protesters while criticizing US protesters.