Elon Musk tweets that it is “time to break Amazon”

Elon Musk’s Twitter break did not last long.

Only three days after announcing he was “off Twitter for a while,Musk returned to the platform saying it is “time to break Amazon.”

Tesla CEO’s outburst came in response to a tweet on Thursday from former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who complained that Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing service had refused to publish his book “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.”

Musk responded by tagging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. in a tweet and calling the decision “insane”.

“It is time to break Amazon,” he added. “Monopolies are wrong!”

Berenson had posted a screenshot of an email from Amazon saying that his book “doesn’t meet our guidelines.”

“It is entirely based on published government data and scientific documents,” said Berenson. “It does not say that the coronavirus is not real or does not kill people (in fact, the worst-case number of deaths is likely to affect people).” And Amazon won’t run it. “

Musk has previously branded the coronavirus pandemic as “dumb,” and criticized California lawmakers when his Fremont factory was forced to shutdown on site refugee orders.

It’s also not the first time Musk has used Twitter to beat up the world’s richest man on Twitter. Last spring, Musk poured rocket fuel into his rivalry with Bezos, whose rocket company Blue Origin rivals Musk’s SpaceX, calling Amazon CEO a copycat for his plan to launch a network of 3,000 internet satellites.

Neither Amazon nor Tesla responded to The Post’s request for comment.