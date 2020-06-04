Coronavirus India – Delhi Corona app has many people asking, less real users: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The application aims to provide updated information on the availability of beds and fans.

New Delhi:

The recent Delhi government launch of “Corona App”, intended to help users learn about the status of total hospital beds and ventilators, had an impact that the government did not expect. Users, health minister Satyendra Jain said, were making “windows” for hospitals and asymptomatic patients were occupying much-needed beds for patients with a more serious condition.

The minister blamed the latter part on the labs, which, he said, were not only evaluating asymptomatic patients, but also delaying the results.

An investigation was ordered against eight laboratories, seven of them private and one run by the government.

“The purchase of beds in the window started from the day we launched the app. People in need are few among them,” said Satyendra Jain, referring to the “Delhi Corona” app.

While launching the application on Tuesday, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while the number of cases increased, “we should not panic. We have made sufficient arrangements.”

Today, Jain said the government was “receiving numerous calls with demand for beds.”

Amid growing demands, Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have ordered that 20% of beds in the 61 hospitals in the national capital be reserved for patients with coronavirus.

So far, five government hospitals and three private hospitals have become dedicated coronavirus centers. Yesterday, the conversion of three more private hospitals to dedicated facilities was ordered, Sisodia said.