Coco Gauff demands change and promises to fight racial injustice

Avatar by June 4, 2020 Sports
The 16-year-old went to a peaceful demonstration in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd.

Currently, the American is too young to vote, but he urged others to do so to secure a better future and encouraged them to take steps to find a solution.

“I think it is sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that (my grandmother) did over 50 years ago,” Gauff said in the video posted on it. official Twitter page.

“So I am here to tell you that we must first love each other no matter what. We must have difficult conversations with my friends.”

“I have spent the whole week having difficult conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement.”

READ: Tiafoe feels some people don’t want black tennis players to succeed

Speaking

Gauff is one of the brightest young players on the tennis tour and became the center of attention after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019.

Since then, she has vowed to use care to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter campaign, inspired by her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, who integrated a local high school in 1961 during a time of segregation.
The young man recently responded to Roger Federer’s social media post with a detailed list of how people could support the cause after the 20-time Grand Slam champion posted a black square in support of protests.
She also joined other players like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka in the “Racquets Down, Hands Up” campaign, started by the American tennis star. Frances Tiafoe and her girlfriend.

“It is about Trayvon Martin. It is about Eric Garner. It is about Breonna Taylor. It is about things that have been happening,” he told the peaceful protesters.

“I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 and still demanding a change?

“It breaks my heart because I am fighting for the future of my brothers. I am fighting for the future of my future children. I am fighting for the future of my future grandchildren.”

READ: Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich plans to join George Floyd protests

‘This is your fight too’

Gauff went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., asking everyone to speak up and use whatever platform they have.

“I saw a quote from Dr. King that said: ‘The silence of good people is worse than the brutality of bad people.’ Therefore, you should not be silent,” he added.

“If you choose silence, you choose the side of the oppressor.”

“If you listen to black music, if you like black culture, if you have black friends, then this is your fight too. I demand a change now.”

Avatar

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Drew Brees has a long way to recover from kneeling controversy

Drew Brees has a long way to recover from kneeling controversy

June 4, 2020
Florida's Mike Norvell makes peace with the players

Florida’s Mike Norvell makes peace with the players

June 4, 2020
NBA sets lottery dates, Draft, before Orlando restart

NBA sets lottery dates, Draft, before Orlando restart

June 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *