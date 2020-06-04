Coco Gauff demands change and promises to fight racial injustice

Currently, the American is too young to vote, but he urged others to do so to secure a better future and encouraged them to take steps to find a solution.

“So I am here to tell you that we must first love each other no matter what. We must have difficult conversations with my friends.”

“I have spent the whole week having difficult conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement.”

Speaking

Gauff is one of the brightest young players on the tennis tour and became the center of attention after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019.

Since then, she has vowed to use care to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter campaign, inspired by her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, who integrated a local high school in 1961 during a time of segregation.

The young man recently responded to Roger Federer’s social media post with a detailed list of how people could support the cause after the 20-time Grand Slam champion posted a black square in support of protests.

She also joined other players like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka in the “Racquets Down, Hands Up” campaign, started by the American tennis star. Frances Tiafoe and her girlfriend.

“It is about Trayvon Martin. It is about Eric Garner. It is about Breonna Taylor. It is about things that have been happening,” he told the peaceful protesters.

“I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 and still demanding a change?

“It breaks my heart because I am fighting for the future of my brothers. I am fighting for the future of my future children. I am fighting for the future of my future grandchildren.”

‘This is your fight too’

Gauff went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., asking everyone to speak up and use whatever platform they have.

“I saw a quote from Dr. King that said: ‘The silence of good people is worse than the brutality of bad people.’ Therefore, you should not be silent,” he added.

“If you choose silence, you choose the side of the oppressor.”

“If you listen to black music, if you like black culture, if you have black friends, then this is your fight too. I demand a change now.”