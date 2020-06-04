Beyoncé urges fans to stay ‘focused’ on fight for justice for George Floyd

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. His death has sparked protests in the United States and around the world.

The Grammy-winning artist shared a heartwarming message on Instagram Wednesday, featuring an aerial photo of thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters filling the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Accompanying the image were the words: “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long way to go. Let’s stay aligned and focused on our call for real justice.”

In the wake of Floyd’s death, Beyoncé expressed her grief and anger on Instagram, calling on her fans to take action and refuse to “normalize the pain.”