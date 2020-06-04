Alok Sharma, UK government minister, isolates himself after coronavirus test

Business Secretary Alok Sharma repeatedly wiped his head and nose with a handkerchief and held his forehead as he delivered a speech on Wednesday, raising questions about whether the UK government was right to demand that its lawmakers return to Parliament while the number of new coronavirus infections remains high.

The House of Commons had been operating hybridly in recent weeks, with a restricted number of parliamentarians allowed in the house and others authorized to participate and vote from home.

But in a movement led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons and conservative traditionalist deputy, the government used its parliamentary majority to end that deal earlier this week.

Parliamentarians were forced to return to Westminster if they wanted to debate and vote on the legislation. But House of Commons authorities insisted that social distancing rules be upheld, meaning that lawmakers had to join a long line to vote the traditional way of passing booths while tellers say their names .