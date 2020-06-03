Vizio Offer: Save on a renovation soundbar and home speaker system for a day at Woot!

Many of us are spending more time relaxing on our couches these days. Why not enhance your home theater experience with a new surround sound system? Woot! is offering a great deal on a Restored Vizio Soundbar Home Speaker System That comes with everything you need to make every home movie night great.

Vizio SB3651-E6B 5.1 Refurbished Sound Bar Home Speaker System ($ 129.99, originally $ 179.99, woot.com)

Refurbish the Vizio 5.1 Soundbar Home speaker system

This speaker system for home offers full 5.1 surround sound with a 36-inch soundbar to offer center channel output. You also get a 5.2-inch wireless subwoofer speaker, two satellite speakers to mount on either side of your room or use as tabletop options, and a remote control with included A / V cables for quick and easy setup.

the Speakers They offer a system frequency response of 50 HZ at 20 kHz and include sound enhancement technology, including Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, DTS TruSurround, DTS TruVolume, and DTS Digital Surround.

However, it goes far beyond adding a little oomph to your favorite movies. It comes with built-in Chromecast support so you can stream your favorite music and content from your phone directly to your soundbar.

You can also control your screen with Google Home through the Google Assistant. And if you prefer to keep everything integrated, you can choose to use the Vizio Smart Cast app to turn your phone into a remote control so you can stream music and change settings directly from your mobile device.

It is important to note that for $ 129.99, you are getting a factory reconditioned unit, But it’s also $ 50 cheaper on Woot! than Amazon listing for the same set restored to $ 179.99. Still, for less money than a Nintendo Switch Lite, you can dramatically improve the way you enjoy media in your home with a reasonably high-quality stereo system. For more offers, take a look CNN Coupons.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at time of publication.