Jimmy Garoppolo one of the reasons why I chose 49ers

Newly signed 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was one of the most attractive parts of coming to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

After 49ers tackle Joe Staley retired after the 2019 season, Williams said he paid special attention to San Francisco while searching for a ticket from Washington. Williams mentioned that he doesn’t think he has played with many players like Garoppolo.

“I think Jimmy G is amazing,” Williams told Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network. on the RapSheet + Friends podcast. “I think he has shown that he is a quarterback that you can win with.” In this league, it is difficult to find. Quarterback is the most difficult position and I think that’s why you see contracts where they are.

“Having a quarterback you know is going to do the right reading, the right shot, I think that has to allow Kyle (Shanahan), you know, giving him a chance to sleep at night because just having a guy you know He won Don’t throw the game for you. You put him in the best possible position. He will win. “

The 2020 season will be Williams’ 11th in the NFL and his first with the 49ers. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, experienced complications from a surgical procedure performed last April to remove a growth on his head that was diagnosed as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans. He did not inform the team’s mandatory mini-camp and demanded that he be released or exchanged on how the team’s medical personnel handled the situation.