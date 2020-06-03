Giants John Mara, Dave Gettleman return to practice facility

It had to start somewhere, and for the Giants, opening their practice and training facilities on Wednesday was that beginning.

This was not a large-scale opening, as only 15-20 team employees entered the building, for the first time in nearly three months during the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager Dave Gettleman and members of his soccer management staff were among those in the building. Co-owner John Mara returned to his office, and a small number of businesses, operations, and medical personnel returned to the site. Coaches are not allowed yet.

The number of employees authorized to enter the facilities will increase in the coming weeks. For now, those who can continue working remotely will.

In mid-May, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 teams that they could reopen their facilities starting May 19 “if allowed to do so under state and local regulations.” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said last week that professional teams could open as long as “their leagues decide to move in that direction.” Murphy added that his office had been in “constant discussions with teams about the protocols necessary to protect the health and safety of players, coaches and staff.”

Submit your Giants questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag.

Players and coaches work remotely and are not expected to enter the team’s facilities until the start of training camp, which is tentatively scheduled for July 29.