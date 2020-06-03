Brittney Payton relives the terrible racial harassment in the pharmacy line

Brittney Payton, the daughter of legendary Bears running back Walter Payton, says she was the victim of racial slurs while sitting at the entrance of a Walgreens pharmacy.

Payton, a local Fox presenter in Chicago, says a white man got out of the vehicle behind her, then made monkey sounds while holding a watermelon.

“It is not the first racist thing that has happened to me. I am 35 years old. Many times in my life I had to deal with racism,” Payton said in a video posted on Twitter. “But just today, with everything, something broke. It’s ridiculous that people have to put up with this all the time, every day, and you just have to deal with it. You handle it and you leave. ”

The alleged author has not been identified.

“And it happens everywhere,” he said. “We just have to be better. It is the people like that man, who was behind me in my car, that is the reason why things are happening today. People like that. It is the reason why there is a problem. We just have to be better. “

Referring to the murder of George Floyd that has sparked protests across the country, Payton’s voice trembled, as his eyes filled with tears.

“Humanity MUST do better. Everyone deserves better, ”Payton tweeted. “I was harassed by someone waiting in line at my pharmacy today because of the color of my skin, with everything that is happening in the world right now, I am looking for words.

“Look and share my story, as I am not the only person who experiences events like this on a daily basis. We must end these inexcusable acts of hatred in the world and continue to spread awareness so that our children live in a brighter and kinder world. Please love your neighbors.