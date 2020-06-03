Australia suffers the first recession in 29 years due to Covid-19

The country’s economy contracted 0.3% in the first three months of the year from the previous quarter, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned on Wednesday that GDP will decline in the April-June period, marking the second consecutive quarter contraction for Australia.

The closure of Covid-19 has brought about the end of a 29-year career of economic growth in Australia. The streak was fueled in part by China’s voracious appetite for staples, such as iron ore and coal, as it became the world’s second-largest economy.

Despite the recession, Frydenberg said Australia “has avoided the fate of the economy and the fate of health” from other countries because of the actions it has taken, including economic stimulus efforts.

Australia’s GDP is likely to “plummet” by 9% in the second quarter, according to Ben Udy, Australian and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics.