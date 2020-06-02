UP Man dragged out of the house at night, tied to a tree, burned alive

Cory Weinberg by June 2, 2020 Top News

Pratapgarh: Police say two men accused of the crime have so far been arrested.

Pratapgarh:

A 22-year-old man in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, 166 km from the state capital Lucknow, was tied to a tree and burned alive by his neighbors on Monday night. Neighbors in his village were reportedly angered by the man’s alleged affair with a woman in his home.

Reports from the area say several men broke into the man’s home at night, dragged him and tied him to a tree, before setting him on fire.

A police team that arrived in the village after the incident was attacked; Two vehicles and a motorcycle were set on fire and some police officers were injured after being assaulted by a group of villagers who discovered the man’s half-burned body.

The man who died, Ambika Prasad Patel, was reportedly in love with the woman for the past year. However, the woman’s family was against this. Reports say she was selected as a Uttar Pradesh police officer a few months ago and had been posted in Kanpur. A few weeks ago, an intimate photo of the two was circulated on social media.

“The woman and her parents had blamed Ambika Patel for posting and circulating the photo on social media. The woman had filed a criminal case against Patel for allegedly trying to ‘outrage’ her modesty. The same people, the neighbors are now accused of burning him alive, “said Abhishek Singh, Pratapgarh police chief.

Ambika Prasad Patel went to jail after this case was filed, but was paroled on May 1. In March, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to release 11,000 prisoners housed in 71 jails across the state amid the country’s outbreak of coronavirus.

Police say two men accused of the crime have so far been arrested; one of them is the girl’s father. Mr. Patel’s half-burned body has been sent for an autopsy. There is a strong police presence in the town.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Prashant Kishor Says Congress’s Rejected Offer: No Bits and Pieces

June 2, 2020
NDTV News

Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall near the Alibaug in Maharashtra: IMD Weather Agency

June 2, 2020
Aerosol filter samplers probe the air over the Southern Ocean on the Australian Marine National Facility's R/V Investigator ship.

Scientists say they have found the cleanest air on earth

June 2, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *