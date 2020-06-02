Raiders Henry Ruggs III injures thigh in towing accident

Henry Ruggs III, the first catcher taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, is on crutches after injuring his thigh while transferring things to a trailer Monday.

“He was trying to move a trailer or something – moving furniture or something – and the trailer just pinned him against a car or a wall or something,” Henry Ruggs Jr. he told AL.com. “It’s pretty good, I’m about to go out and see him in a moment. It was like a small open wound in his leg, a small incision. As if something had caught him a little in his thigh.

Alabama’s speedy 21-year-old product posted the fastest career time of 40 yards on the combine at 4.27 seconds. That further sealed his draft credentials after 98 college sacks for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns over three seasons at Tuscaloosa.

“He just has to walk on crutches,” said Ruggs Jr. “Don’t push him that hard.”

The Raiders, who will debut in Las Vegas this season, finally recognized the injury of the No. 12 team.

“The Raiders are aware of a report of an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III,” the team said in a statement. “Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not comment on the report.”