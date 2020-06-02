Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Top 10 Quotes About Economics Made In India Made For The World

Our entire focus is on growth-oriented reforms: PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 125th annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday and said that India will definitely regain its economic growth as the government continues with various reforms. Prime Minister Modi said the government has taken difficult steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic and now his government is focusing on recovering the economy by gradually allowing companies to start operating.

Main quotes from PM Modi’s address to the Nation: