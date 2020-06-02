Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Top 10 Quotes About Economics Made In India Made For The World

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 125th annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday and said that India will definitely regain its economic growth as the government continues with various reforms. Prime Minister Modi said the government has taken difficult steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic and now his government is focusing on recovering the economy by gradually allowing companies to start operating.
Main quotes from PM Modi’s address to the Nation:
- Confident India will regain growth. I am confident in India’s capabilities to cope with the coronavirus crisis. I am confident in Indian talent and technology, innovation and intellect. I trust our farmers, SMEs and entrepreneurs. So I say yes, India will regain its growth.
- India gets closer and closer to reviving economic growth
- Making India self-sufficient five things are: necessary intention, innovation, investment, inclusion, infrastructure
- I’d rather go beyond “Regain Growth” and say, “Yes, we will definitely regain growth.”
- For us, reforms mean having the courage to make bold decisions and ensuring that they are implemented on a temporary basis.
- India must reduce its dependence on imports and ensure that we manufacture products in India. Products should now be “Made in India” and “Made for the world”
- You must first create a strong local supply chain and then help India play a key role in the global supply chain
- We have been continuously working to create a favorable environment for investment and business.
- Lakhs of MSMEs in India are the engines of overall growth in India
- Today, the rest of the world holds India in high regard and has confidence in our country. The world is looking for a reliable partner. India has the potential and the ability to ensure that we are that partner.