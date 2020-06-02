Anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre: Hong Kong bans vigil commemorating June 4 crackdown

On June 4, 1989, Chinese troops cracked down on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. An official death toll has never been released, but rights groups estimate hundreds, if not thousands, were killed.

Hong Kong is the only place on Chinese soil where large mass commemorations are held for the event. Candlelight vigils have been held in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park every year since 1990, and recent events have attracted tens of thousands of participants.

However, police did not give permission for this year’s rally to occur, citing coronavirus restrictions at gatherings of more than eight people, according to an official letter shared with CNN.