PM Narendra Modi To Meets Cabinet; Expected historical decisions, say government sources

The top security panel is likely to debate the confrontation with China in Ladakh. (Proceedings)

New Delhi:

A “landmark decision” is likely to be announced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet met this afternoon for the first time after the government began the second year of his second term.

The Cabinet Security Committee and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs met before the cabinet.

“Historic decisions that have a transformative impact are expected to be announced,” government sources said.

An ordinance or executive order is likely to be announced to enforce the “one nation, one market” policy to allow farmers to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere for a better price.

Also on the agenda for the meetings was the confrontation with China in Ladakh and an economic revival plan after “Unlock1” went into effect today in significant relief from the national closure with the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship.

All previously banned activities will be phased in, the Interior Ministry said in new guidelines on Saturday after the shutdown was extended until June 30. “The current phase of reopening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus,” the government said.

GDP data last week showed the slowest growth rate in 11 years and a major impact of the blockade in the last quarter. Some 12 crore people lost their jobs in April, according to estimates from the Monitoring Center for the Indian Economy.

In an attempt to revive economic activity, the government has been released from closure restrictions since April 20. Domestic flights and train services restarted last month.

Analysts predict a first year-round contraction in the economy in more than four decades, even as the country struggles with an outbreak of coronavirus cases. India galloped to number 8 in the top 10 most virus-affected countries in the world over the weekend.

In a letter to the nation to commemorate a year after his reelection, Prime Minister Modi said the nation made historic decisions and progressed rapidly in the past year.

He also predicted that India would set an example in the economic renaissance and surprise the world as it did in its fight against the pandemic.

