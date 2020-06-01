Peyton Manning is spreading Eli Manning lessons around the NFL now

Follow the example of Eli Manning.

Not just the script for his successor to the Giants, Daniel Jones. That’s also the advice NFL quarterbacks get during the coronavirus pandemic, courtesy of older brother Peyton Manning.

Peyton told Peter King of NBC Sports He is telling a story of how Eli led the Giants through the 2011 NFL blockade, when contact between players and coaches was banned during tense Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.

The Giants finished 9-7 that season, but they won the NFC East and then beat the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots to finish as Super Bowl 46 champions.

Peyton and Eli were recently on a Zoom call for a friend who works in investment banking and someone asked, “How would you handle this situation as a quarterback?”

“Eli talked about organizing his own workouts and taking some ownership,” said Peyton. “Eli got practice scripts, such as walkthroughs, blitz diagrams, got practice jerseys, organized trainings at a high school. It was like the head coach / coordinator and they were doing full routes and doing 7-on-7s and shelling in practice. It was really thorough. “

Submit your Giants questions here to be answered in an upcoming post bag

Comparisons between 2011 and 2020 are frequent in the NFL due to closed facilities and lack of off-season practices.

The key differences: In 2011, players were unable to speak to coaches. In 2020, players and coaches have virtual meetings and, in some cases, trainings. In 2011, players could come together for joint auto-race practices. In 2020, social distancing limits the size of the meetings.

“I’ve made a few Zoom calls,” said Peyton. “I did the Buffalo Bills quarterback ward meeting. He did the full Los Angeles Rams team meeting. They made the quarterbacks for the Bears. That was my message … follow Eli’s example. Quarterbacks, take possession. All of these Zoom meetings, right now, the coaches are leading them.

“My message was to the quarterbacks. “Hey, host your own Zoom meetings without the coaches, just get yourself and the tight ends, you and the receivers.” Actually, it is an opportunity to have better communication. Because there is nothing else to do, right? Hello, every Tuesday, 9 a.m., quarterbacks and the offensive line, Zoom, watching a movie. Instead of complaining about it, see it as an opportunity to really improve. There is no reason why you shouldn’t have all of last year’s plays studied up to T. “

If there is an NFL season and a Super Bowl, the popular favorites are the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, and the San Francisco 49ers. But Peyton, who went 2-2 in the big game, favors any team that quietly wins May and June.

“I think the team that wins it all this year will be the team that will really have an advantage during this time,” he said. “Something like the Giants in 2011”.