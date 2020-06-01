Hungarian League allows football fans to enter stadiums

The country became the first in Europe to admit viewers back into the stands, but with the crowd size drastically reduced and the social distancing measures implemented.

According to regulations imposed by the Hungarian National Football Federation (MLSZ), fans had to be distributed so that it did not occupy more than one seat in four and each second row was completely empty.

“The clubs hosting the matches must ensure that social distance is maintained in the stands to ensure conditions for epidemiological control,” the MLSZ said in a statement.

The first match with the fans took place on Friday, organized by the bottom Kaposvar against other ZTE fighters, with a post on the MLSZ social media that illustrates the new measures implemented in a stadium that generally has capacity for 7,000 spectators.