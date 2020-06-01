Depression over Arabian Sea may intensify in severe cyclone, will impact Mumbai

The cyclone is currently about 700 km from Mumbai, the IMD said. (Representative image)

New Delhi:

The low-pressure area developing over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the northern coasts of Maharashtra and southern Gujarat on June 3, the Indian Department of Meteorology said today. (IM D). The cyclone will impact the state capital Mumbai when it crosses Maharashtra, he said.

“The low pressure area escalated into a depression this morning. Intensify in a cyclonic storm and cross northern Maharashtra and the south coast of Gujarat during the afternoon / evening of June 3,” IMD tweeted.

The cyclone, currently about 700 km from Mumbai, is expected to have a speed of 105-110 km / h when it crosses the coast on the night of June 3, he said.

“It will have an impact in Mumbai,” said IMD CEO Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, quoted by the PTI news agency.

“It was centered near latitude 13.0degN and longitude 71.4degE, about 400 km southwest of Panjim (Goa), 700 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 930 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is highly likely to intensify into a deep depression over Eastcentral and adjacent to the southeast Arabian Sea for the next 12 hours and further intensify in a cyclone storm over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea over the next 24 hours. North initially until June 2 in the morning and head north to the northeast and cross the northern coasts of Maharashtra and southern Gujarat between Harihareswar (Raigarh, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon / evening of June 03 2020, “said IMD.

The depression will intensify into a deep depression, the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation, for this afternoon, the meteorological department said.

“It is very likely that (the storm) will move almost north initially until June 2 in the morning and then continue north-northeast to the north and cross the north coasts of Maharashtra and south Gujarat between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the night / night of June 3 “. said the Cyclone Warning Division.

The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country, the PTI news agency reported. In addition to Mumbai, it also has satellite cities such as Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, and Ambernath.

Earlier today, Mumbai and some neighboring areas of Thane and Palghar experienced light rains, giving residents a respite from the hot and humid weather.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called on fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea. Addressing a press conference, he said: “In the next 2-3 days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I ask fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for the next 3-4 days.”

Ninety-eight people died when Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the state later, had announced a provisional aid package of Rs 1 billion.

With contributions from agencies