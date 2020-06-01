Chiara de Blasio arrested along with New York protesters for ‘illegal assembly’, sources say

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for illegal gathering and later released, police sources said.

CNN has reached out to Mayor de Blasio’s office for comment.

Mayor de Blasio has been very vocal about the protests this weekend, saying on Twitter on Saturday that “structural racism haunts the lives of people of color.”

“What we are seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustice,” De Blasio tweeted. “I see my own privilege and I can only understand a lot. I know enough to say that for the black community every day is permeated with racism. We will do better.”