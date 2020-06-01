Baker Mayfield’s off-season moves include a wedding dance party

Baker Mayfield looks ready for his next touchdown dance.

The third-year Browns quarterback showed his moves at a cousin’s wedding last month in South Carolina, according to video obtained by TMZ, which featured Mayfield standing in the center of a crowd.

Mayfield, 25, has kept a low profile this offseason, appearing on Instagram in May for a “lake life” adventure with his wife Emily Wilkinson. The couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this summer, also enjoyed a trip to Mexico before the coronavirus blockade.

After a disappointing sophomore season in Cleveland, Mayfield said in a recent media call that he will get to work without excessive comment.

“Right now, it’s moving quietly, which is fine with me,” Mayfield said. by ESPN. “That’s the way I used to do before I stepped onto a bigger stage. Go back to the basics where I can achieve my goals when the season comes.”

Mayfield’s season with the Browns was also clouded by personal turmoil, which he publicly faced with Rex Ryan and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, among others. The former first-round pick also recognized that success can start with him.

“Good things will happen for our team and the guys around me, and that’s the most important part. If I play better, our team will do better,” Mayfield said.

In February, Mayfield was reportedly already taking the first steps to improve his shape, losing weight after gaining “some weight last year to gain weight.” according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.